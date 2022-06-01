Grangeville

Gun Club (Week 3, May 24)

Teams: 1, Columbia Grain 652; 2, Thee Old Farts 644; 3, J&E Excavation 642; 4, Motley Crew 633; 5, Quality Heating 628; 6, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 615;

7, Patrick’s Trucking 591; 8, Idaho County Vet’s Center 587; 9, Baker Truck 568; 10, Gunpowder & Lace 566; 11, Hometown Auto 539.

