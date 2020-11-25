(Nov. 18)
Teams: 1, Riener’s Grocery 1265; 2, Quality Heating & Air 1241; 3, Winchester Gun Club 1226; 4, J&E Excavation 1214; 5, CCFCU 1210; 6, Kuther Air 1195; 7, Mad Bombers 1185; 8, Camas Gravel 1178; 9, Wimer Corp. 1168; 10, The Jokers 1163; 11, DFL 1135; 12, The Beauty & Her Beast 1114; 13, J&E Enablers 1081; 14, Central Idaho Properties 1078; 15, Hibbard Trucking 1048; 16, Seeds Inc. 1041; 17, Shooters w/Hooters 991; 18t, Goeckners 898; 18t, Kracker Jacks 898, 20, TerraClear 642.
Individuals: 25: Brent Uhlorn, Greg Danly, Logan Wimer. Top Gun: Joel Wimer 280.
