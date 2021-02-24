Camas Prairie Trapshooting Association
Week 7 (Feb. 21)
Teams (24 competing): 1, Wallace/Kellogg 522; 2t, Weiser 520; 2t, Nezperce 520; 4, Grangeville 519; 5, Orofino-Pierce 518.25. Locals: 9, Cottonwood 512.30; 22, Kamiah 482.
Grangeville (38 shooters)
Singles: AA: 24 Josh Bransford, Tom Felkel, Logan Schumacher. 23: Pepper Harman, Jeff Kutsch. A: 25: Daryl Howard. 24: Daryl Mullinex. B: 25: Bob Abbott. 22: Andy Abbott, Paul Davenport, Matt Prewett. C: 23: Jack Bransford. 17: Kate McMahon. D: 15: Shannon Hill.
Handicap: Short: 22: Dave Crousser. 21: Jeff Farris. Mid: 22: Tim Schumacher, Logan Schumacher, Bill Stolz. 21: Tom Felkel. Long: 18: Pepper Harman. 14: Ken Slabach.
Doubles: A: 44: Pepper Harman. 41: Josh Bransford. B: 41: Logan Schumacher. 36: Rod Behler. C: 31: Bill Stolz, Shelia Davenport.
Continentals: 20: Josh Bransford, Dave Crousser, Tom Felkel, Jeff Kutsch. 18: Bill McMahon.
Cottonwood (58 shooters)
Singles: 25: Steven Baerlocher. 24: Scott Jungert, Brandon Poxleitner, Derek Schaeffer, Philip Spencer, Darrel Uhlorn, Jackie Poxleitner, Brett Uhlenkott, Aaron Hinkelman.
High School: 23: Ben Gehring. 20: Logan Wimer, Eli Goeckner. 19: Connor Forsman, Lane Mader.
Kamiah (20 shooters)
Singles: 23: Scott Brown, Brandon Davis, Gerry Davis.
