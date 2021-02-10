Trapshooting
Camas Prairie Trapshooting Association
Week 4
Grangeville
Singles: AA: 24: Pepper Harman, Rod Behler, Josh Bransford, Bill McMahon. 23: Brad Baker, Mark Baune, Brian Lorentz, Logan Schumacher. A: 25: Ralph Kaschmitter, John Vrieling, 24: Roy Hill, Darrell Howard, Jim McMahon, Roy Schumacher, Bill Stolz. B: 24: Cody Aiken. 22: Bob Abbott, Stephanie Bransford, Jillian Hausladen, Tim Kaschmitter, Matt Prewett, Wendall Thomas. C: 22: Kate McMahon. 19: Jack Brandsford, Mackenzie Farris. D: 16: Shannon Hill. 15: Kimberly Kaschmitter.
Handicap: Short: 25: Cody Vrieling, Shelia Davenport. 24: Matt Prewett. Mid: 23: Bambi Baker, Tom Felkel. 22: Brad Baker, Bill Stolz, Dale Wemhoff. Long:
24: Pepper Harman. 22: Ken Slabach.
Doubles: A: 48: Pepper Harman. 46: Brian Lorentz. B: 43: Logan Schumacher. 41: Rod Behler, Paul Davenport. C: 41: Darrel Howard. 39: Dave Crousser.
Continentals: 25: Josh Bransford. 22: Tom Felkel, Darrell Howard.
Cottonwood Gun Club
24: Clint Riener, Derek Schaeffer, Shane Poxleitner, Dave Swearingen, Derek Arnzen, Mike Westhoff. 23: Scott Jungert, Paul Forsman.
High School
21: Ben Gehring. 19: Lane Mader, Tristan Mader. 18: Connor Forsman, Dylan Uhlenkott, Logan Wimer.
Week 5
Grangeville
Singles: AA: 25: Jeff Kutsch. 24: Rod Behler, Josh Bransford , Brian Lorentz, Bill McMahon, Logan Schumacher. A: 25: Dave Crousser, Jeff Farris. 23: Ralph Kaschmitter, Roy Schumacher, Ken Slabach. B: 25: Tim Kaschmitter. 23: Cody Aiken, Matt Prewett. C: 21: Macenzie Farris. 19: Jack Bransford, Taylor Bransford, Kate McMahon. D: 13: Rachel Kaschmitter. 11: Kimberly Kaschmitter.
Handicap: Short: 24: Jillian Hausladen. 23: Shelia Davenport, Dave Crousser, Darrell Howard, Daryl Mullinex, Gianna Skovajsa, Cody Vrieling. Mid: 24: Mark Baune, Josh Bransford , Ralph Kaschmitter, Bill McMahon. 20: Tom Felkel, Bill Stolz. Long: 21: Wendell Thomas, 18: Al McCulley.
Doubles: A: 46: Bill McMahon. 43: Josh Bransford. B: 44: Logan Schumacher. 39: Rod Behler. C: 38: Jeff Kutsch. 35: Shelia Davenport.
Continentals: 22: Bill McMahon. 21: Josh Bransford.
Cottonwood
25: Scott Jungert. 24: Darrel Uhlorn, Paul Forsman, Ryan Mader, Shane Poxleitner, Brian Schaeffer, Kyle Holthaus, Brett Uhlenkott.
High School: 23: Logan Wimer. 20: Cash Uhlenkott. 19: Ben Gehring, Quirt Goeckner. 18: Tristan Mader, Owen Goeckner, Trenton Lorentz.
