Camas Prairie 10 Week Shoot (Week 3, Jan. 22)
Singles: AA: 25: Brian Lorentz. 24: Rod Behler, Josh Bransford, Bill McMahon, Tim Schumacher. A: 24: Mike Kingsley. 23: Bambi Baker, Mark Baune, Tom Felkel, Daryl Mullinix, Logan Schumacher, John Vrieling, Mike Westoff. B: 24: Matt Prewett. 23: Sheila Davenport, Morgan Drew, Kevin Schmidt. C: 22: Sara Vrieling. 21: Shannon Hill, Tyke Trogden, Levi Ichord. D: 21: Heather Slichter. 20: Macenzie Farris, Amy Farris. School Team: 18: Jack Bransford, Dustin Kaschmitter. 17: Titus Sanchez.
Handicap: Short: 24: Steve Havel. 23: Sara Vrieling. Mid: 24: Roy Hill, Bill Stolz. 23: Mark Baune, Ralph Kaschmitter. Long: 23: Scott Jungert, Neil Walstad. 22: Brian Lorentz.
Doubles: A: 48: Logan Schumacher. 47: Brian Lorentz. B: 46: Scott Jungert. 44: Bob Aiken. C: 46: Levi Ichord. 43: Paul Davenport, Bill Stolz.
Continentals: 22: Levi Ichord. 19: Tom Felkel, Bill McMahon, Bill Stolz.
Top 5: 25: Darrel Uhlorn, Conner Forsman, Chase Nuxoll. 24: Brandon Poxleitner, Paul Forsman, Ben Schumacher, Eli Goeckner.
Junior/High School Top 5: 25: Connor Forsman. 24: Eli Goeckner. 21: Ben Gehring, Lane Mader, Devon Poxleitner.
