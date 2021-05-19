Grangeville Gun Club
Team Shoot (Week One, May 11)
Scores: 1, Fred’s Body Shop 229; 2, Quality Heating 215; 3, Thee Old Farts 211; 4, Brute Steel 209; 5t, J&E Excavation 203; 5t, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 203; 7, Baker Truck 197; 8, Gunpowder & Lace 195; 9, Motley Crew 192; 10, Idaho County Veterans Center 188; 11, Blasting B’s 175; 12, Hometown Auto 158.
