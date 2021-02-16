Trapshooting
Camas Prairie Trapshooting Association
(Week 6, Feb. 14)
Grangeville
Singles: AA: 25: Brad Baker, Tom Felkel, Pepper Harman. 24: Josh Bransford, A: 25: Roy Hill. 24: Dave Crousser, Jeff Farris, Steve Havel, Mike Lerandeau, Jim McMahon, Bill Stolz. B: 25: Paul Davenport. 23: Wendell Thomas. C: 22: Gianna Skovajsa, Kate McMahon. 13: Macenzie Farris. D: 20: Shannon Hill.
Handicap: Short: 23: Dave Crousser. 21: Mike Lerandeau. Mid: 24: Brad Baker. 23: Josh Bransford, Long: 23: Pepper Harman. 21: Andy Abbott.
Doubles: A: 47: Bill McMahon. 46: Pepper Harman. B: 44: Logan Schumacher. 41: Paul Davenport. C: 44: Shelia Davenport. 42: Dave Crousser.
Continentals: 23: Bill McMahon, Josh Bransford. 21: Tom Felkel.
Cottonwood
Singles: 25: Scott Jungert, Philip Spencer, Kevin Schmidt. 24: Clint Riener, Jake Wimer, Chase Nuxoll, Mike Westhoff, Derek Arnzen.
High School: 23: Connor Forsman. 22: Tristan Mader, Lane Lustig. 20: Logan Wimer. 19: Eli Goeckner, Owen Goeckner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.