Trapshooting

Camas Prairie Trapshooting Association

(Week 6, Feb. 14)

Grangeville

Singles: AA: 25: Brad Baker, Tom Felkel, Pepper Harman. 24: Josh Bransford, A: 25: Roy Hill. 24: Dave Crousser, Jeff Farris, Steve Havel, Mike Lerandeau, Jim McMahon, Bill Stolz. B: 25: Paul Davenport. 23: Wendell Thomas. C: 22: Gianna Skovajsa, Kate McMahon. 13: Macenzie Farris. D: 20: Shannon Hill.

Handicap: Short: 23: Dave Crousser. 21: Mike Lerandeau. Mid: 24: Brad Baker. 23: Josh Bransford, Long: 23: Pepper Harman. 21: Andy Abbott.

Doubles: A: 47: Bill McMahon. 46: Pepper Harman. B: 44: Logan Schumacher. 41: Paul Davenport. C: 44: Shelia Davenport. 42: Dave Crousser.

Continentals: 23: Bill McMahon, Josh Bransford. 21: Tom Felkel.

Cottonwood

Singles: 25: Scott Jungert, Philip Spencer, Kevin Schmidt. 24: Clint Riener, Jake Wimer, Chase Nuxoll, Mike Westhoff, Derek Arnzen.

High School: 23: Connor Forsman. 22: Tristan Mader, Lane Lustig. 20: Logan Wimer. 19: Eli Goeckner, Owen Goeckner.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.