NEW MEADOWS — Tri-Valley trailed after both of the early quarters of the District III title game last Saturday, Feb. 8, but outscored the Salmon River girls by 10 after halftime to advance, 39-30.
The loss rerouted Salmon River’s road to Nampa through a Feb. 11 playoff against Council. The road also goes through a Feb. 15 play-in to be held at GHS against a District II opponent to be determined Feb. 11-12. Kendrick, Nezperce, St. John Bosco and Logos were still in the running at press time.
