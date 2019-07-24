GRANGEVILLE – The Triple Bar Drill Team held an O-Mok-See at the Border Days Arena on Sunday, July 21. Results are as follows:
9- under All-around: Daisy Jackson; Reserve: Ally McColloch; 10-15 All-around: Caryss Barger; Reserve: Lara Barnard; 16-21 All-around: Macenzie Farris; Reserve: Madison Adams; 22-30 All-around: Carey Robinson; Reserve: Taylor McColloch; 31-over All-around: Caitland Tow; Reserve: Michelle Clark.
New Triple Bar Drill Team Royalty are Queen Tesslyn Beeson and Princess Lara Barnard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.