Triple Bar Drill Team O-Mok-See
Pictured in the pole bending event on Sunday are Daisy Jackson (pink cowboy hat), being led by Reece Barnard.

 Photo by David Rauzi - Idaho County Free Press

GRANGEVILLE – The Triple Bar Drill Team held an O-Mok-See at the Border Days Arena on Sunday, July 21. Results are as follows:

Michelle Clark competes in O-Mok-See event
Michelle Clark competes in the pole-bending event during Sunday's O-Mok-See in Grangeville.

9- under All-around: Daisy Jackson; Reserve: Ally McColloch; 10-15 All-around: Caryss Barger; Reserve: Lara Barnard; 16-21 All-around: Macenzie Farris; Reserve: Madison Adams; 22-30 All-around: Carey Robinson; Reserve: Taylor McColloch; 31-over All-around: Caitland Tow; Reserve: Michelle Clark.

New Triple Bar Drill Team Royalty are Queen Tesslyn Beeson and Princess Lara Barnard.

Cutting it tight
The Triple Bar Drill Team held an O-Mok-See at the Border Days Arena on Sunday, July 21. O-Mok-See (a term originating with the Blackfeet Indian tribe) is used in western America for the sport of pattern horse racing. Pictured in the pole bending event is Macenzie Farris.

