LEWISTON — On the wind-whipped field at Clearwater Park Monday night, April 4, the Troy boys played more cleanly than the Kubs, whose spotty defense let the Trojans walk away with a sweep. During the first of the pair of five-inning contests, a 6-1 Troy win, Trojans starting pitcher Cameron House kept Kamiah in check, scattering three hits: a double by James Aragon and singles by Brady Mclay and Josh Bashaw. Willis Williamson ripped a double during the second game, but Troy won that one 10-1.
The Kubs were scheduled at Clearwater Valley April 5, after the press deadline. Next, Kamiah hosts Lapwai for a doubleheader at noon Saturday, April 9, then hosts Potlatch at 4 p.m. Monday, April 11 and CV at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12. KHS is then scheduled at 4:30 p.m. April 14 at Grangeville, with all these depending on weather.
