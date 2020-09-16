COTTONWOOD — If the substantial turnover that Troy’s volleyball team saw due to graduation created an opening for other Whitepine League teams this fall, the rest of the WPL has yet to find the gap, as the Trojans kept up their undefeated record with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-8) win Monday, Sept. 14, at Prairie.
The Pirates — backed by an energetic crowd and on the strength of hitting by Madison Shears — shook Troy during the first game. Trailing 20-14 after a 7-7 start, they got a kill from Shears and a run of serves from Sierra McWilliams that turned the score in their favor, 22-20. PHS was briefly credited with a 23rd point after a play at the net by Ellea Uhlenkott, but after Troy coach Deborah Blazzard balked, the officials split and the point was replayed. Troy won the next four points in a row and secured the first game.
The second game began with Prairie seizing a four-point lead, which Troy eventually turned into a 13-13 tie. After that, Troy won 12 of the last 15 points and led the match 2-0.
Earlier in the week, Logos beat Prairie in five, 3-2 (25-22, 25-17, 14-25, 21-25, 15-3), as did Potlatch, 3-2 (25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11).
Grangeville levels with McCall
MCCALL — Having lost to the Vandals on their home floor on the first night of the regular season, the Grangeville girls got even with McCall, turning a two-set deficit into a 3-2 (19-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-13) road win Sept. 8, according to the Lewiston Tribune. Zoe Lutz (12), Macy Smith (10) and Bailey Vanderwall (10) all booked double-digit kills. Later in the week, Kendrick beat Grangeville in four sets 3-1 (26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16) last Thursday night, Sept. 10.
Kamiah nabs first win
LAPWAI — The Kamiah girls had won one set all season prior to last Thursday night, Sept. 10, when they beat Lapwai on the road in five games, 3-2 (25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 26-28, 15-6). According to the Lewiston Tribune, sophomore outside hitter Logan Landmark booked 12 kills in what coach Cheyenne Hudson called, “truly a team effort.”
Kamiah’s Sept. 14 home match against Orofino was canceled.
Rams test Lapwai, Potlatch, Troy
Potlatch won a 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-7) match Sept. 8 at Clearwater Valley, after which the Rams played two on the road. They shook off a shaky start in a loss at Troy, 3-0 (25-2, 25-20, 25-15), on Sept. 10 and challenged Lapwai in a loss, 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-11), on Sept. 14.
Next Tuesday, Sept. 22, Clearwater Valley (1-7) will host league leaders Genesee and Troy for a double-header, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Salmon River tops Garden Valley
RIGGINS — The Salmon River girls beat Garden Valley 3-1 (25-7, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17) last Thursday night, Sept. 10, and improved to 3-5 on the season.
