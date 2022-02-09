LEWISTON — The Kamiah basketball girls took a 20-20 tie to halftime Monday night, Feb. 7, against Troy, trailed 26-25 after the third quarter, and lost 39-38, ending their season with an 8-13 overall record.

Laney Landmark scored a team-high 16 points.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments