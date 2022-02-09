LEWISTON — The Kamiah basketball girls took a 20-20 tie to halftime Monday night, Feb. 7, against Troy, trailed 26-25 after the third quarter, and lost 39-38, ending their season with an 8-13 overall record.
Laney Landmark scored a team-high 16 points.
