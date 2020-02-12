Jimmy Tucker Basketball

Salmon River’s Jimmy Tucker scored a game-high 20 points against Orofino last Friday night, Jan. 31, including two off of this dribble-drive. Orofino had taken an early lead, and Tucker’s drive tied the score at 8-8, Afterward, Salmon River did not trail again.

 ANDREW OTTOSON / FREE PRESS

HORSESHOE BEND — Jimmy Tucker paced Salmon River’s second league win of the season with 26 points as the Savages rolled the Mustangs 45-33 last Friday night, Feb. 7. Salmon River is set to host Tri-Valley on their last regular season night this Friday, Feb. 14.

