RIGGINS — Garden Valley’s Covy Kelly (25 points) and Josh Gillespie (30) carried a 79-58 win Jan. 26, scoring more than enough to offset a big night by Salmon River’s Jimmy Tucker, who scored 31. Isaac Hofflander added 12 for SRHS. Tucker (29), Justin Whitten (16) and Hofflander (14) carried Salmon River to a 61-54 win over Council on Jan. 28. Hofflander (18), Tucker (17) and Whitten (13) also powered a 55-42 SRHS win over Horseshoe Bend last Saturday, Jan. 30. Salmon River has three road games left before the district tournament: Feb. 5 at Castleford, Feb. 6 against Carey at Castleford, and Feb. 10 at Garden Valley.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.