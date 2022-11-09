KAMIAH — If they’d met up for a debate instead of a football game, the Butte County boys might have found it hard to disagree with what the Kubs brought to the field at Bob Squires Sports Complex last Friday night, Nov. 4 — not only because the Kamiah boys made both their extra points on their way to a 16-12 quarterfinal victory, but also because the teams presented more-or-less the same philosophical approach.
Though the weather, low-to-mid 30s and drizzling, pushed both sides toward the same conclusions, both showed a similar view of how football is to be played: Run and run and run, again and again and again.
Deep into the second quarter, the drives ended as follows, each side in turn, after a Kamiah three-and-out: turnover, turnover, punt, punt, turnover, turnover.
“We were resilient again,” Kubs coach Nels Kludt said. “It was going to be a slugfest, so you’ve just got to hang in the game, and hope you get an opportunity — and a couple of them presented themselves.”
The last of those early trades of possession came by way of a Kubs fumble near midfield, which Butte County turned into the first points of the contest, driving 48 yards in about three minutes, aided by Kamiah penalties including one for unsportsmanlike conduct, before scoring on a three-yard run by Brody Westergard with 6:54 left in the first half.
“We had some stupid penalties and we did some dumb things, and I think we wised up a little bit after that,” Kludt said. “The dumb stuff in the first half, we got over that. We played a lot smarter in the second half and hung in there and got it done.”
Again the game ground toward a stalemate: the Kubs punted, Butte County fumbled into a fourth-down turnover, Kamiah fumbled, and a sack by Porter Whipple forced Butte County to punt it back to the Kubs with 1:21 left in the second quarter.
And that’s when the Kubs’ run-heavy drill finally exposed a crack in their opponents’ defense: having started from their own 18, facing third down, the Kubs pushed quarterback David Kludt ahead for a fresh first with about 30 seconds left. Kludt then threw to Everett Oatman for six yards and Kamiah called time-out with 25 seconds left in the half and the ball on the home 39.
Out of that time-out, the Kubs took Butte County by surprise with a pass, lining up with Kaden DeGroot on the right end of their formation. He fought through defensive pass interference to secure Kludt’s throw just inside the KHS sideline boundary, then outran what was left of the coverage to score a 61-yard touchdown.
Kludt ran in the two-point try, and Kamiah led 8-6 at intermission.
After forcing Butte County into a turnover on downs early in the third quarter, the Kubs ran for a first down, then got knocked back to their own 12 by a sack. The Kamiah blockers responded with perhaps their single best play of the game. With Whipple pulling toward DeGroot’s side, the Kubs blasted the right side of Butte County’s defense apart, leaving Connor Weddle with one defensive back to beat before he could turn the corner; that defender got wiped out by Colton Sams. Weddle outran all pursuit: an 88-yard touchdown.
Kludt threw to Everett Oatman for the point-after, making it 16-6.
The Kubs clocked much of the rest of the third quarter after Kludt intercepted a Butte County pass with 4:44 on the clock.
Oatman then swatted away Butte County’s attempt at a fourth down near midfield early in the fourth quarter, but after another Kamiah punt, Butte County converted a fourth down with a long gain on a screen pass that set up a Pirates touchdown, which made it 16-12 with 6:46 remaining.
Kamiah then bled off about three minutes, running twice for a first down, then two more times plus an incomplete pass, which made it fourth-and-six with 3:28 remaining. Butte County defended the ensuing pass play, and had one last chance for a go-ahead score.
In the scramble and pileup after the Pirates fumbled the exchange, Weddle took that chance away. The Kubs ran three times for a first down, prompting Butte County to spend its time-outs starting with 2:15 left in the game. Three more runs took the clock down to 1:57: Kamiah facing fourth-and-seven.
That’s when a pass from Kludt to DeGroot turned into a minor miracle in the mud: the throw proved tough to handle, and DeGroot fell into a puddle just inside the 10-yard line, bobbling the pass as he went down. He landed on his back, and the loose ball landed in his grasp; he completed the catch, and after the officials spotted it and measured it, it converted a game-ending first down, after which the Kubs knelt away the rest of the time on the clock.
Up next, Kamiah travels to Holt Arena in Pocatello for a 1AD1 state playoff semifinal against Grace to kick off at 11 a.m. MT. It’ll be broadcast on the NFHS Network.
Grace’s only loss this fall was 8-0 to Castleford on Sept. 9, and since then, the Grizzlies have scored fewer than 40 points only once, during their 32-26 win over Butte County on Oct. 21. They’ve had one other opponent in common with the Kubs, having beaten Raft River 56-26 last week at Holt Arena.
Some of the Grace athletes are familiar to the Kamiah boys, as the basketball teams collided in that sport’s state tournament semifinal back in March — and during that game, the Kubs pulled off a 42-40 win. Brady Cox — who has been out of action for nearly all of this football season following an injury during Kamiah’s early-season loss to Raft River — scored the decisive hoop in Kamiah’s favor.
