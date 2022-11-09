Kamiah's Kaden DeGroot photo

Kamiah tight end Kaden DeGroot had to contend with a defensive pass interference penalty during this play, but he shook that off, made the catch near the KHS sideline, and raced off with the first of two Kubs touchdowns during their quarterfinal playoff win last Friday night, Nov. 4, over Butte County.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KAMIAH — If they’d met up for a debate instead of a football game, the Butte County boys might have found it hard to disagree with what the Kubs brought to the field at Bob Squires Sports Complex last Friday night, Nov. 4 — not only because the Kamiah boys made both their extra points on their way to a 16-12 quarterfinal victory, but also because the teams presented more-or-less the same philosophical approach.

Though the weather, low-to-mid 30s and drizzling, pushed both sides toward the same conclusions, both showed a similar view of how football is to be played: Run and run and run, again and again and again.

