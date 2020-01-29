Addisyn Vanderwall won the district’s 10-11 age group at during the Elks Hoop Shoot event held Saturday, Jan. 25, at Jennifer Junior High School in Lewiston, and Poppy Harper of Riggins took first in the girls 8-9 division.
Placing first comes with advancement to the state shoot, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at GEMS.
Grangeville’s Tate Schumacher (boys 10-11) and Max MacGregor (boys 8-9) both placed second in their respective age groups.
