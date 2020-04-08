Prairie High School senior Hayden Uhlenkott has been representing the Idaho High School Activities Association student advisory council, including at the state basketball tournaments and, more recently, in IHSAA’s campaign to bring awareness to what students are learning from participating in high school sports and activities. Pictured is Uhlenkott and his statement: “During tough times is when you show people what you’re truly made of.”
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Mary’s closes clinics
- St. Mary's Hospital and Clinics received COVID-19 case March 31
- Two white-tailed deer shot and left to waste near American Bar on Salmon River east of Cottonwood
- Salmon River joins other schools statewide to organize 'Be The Light' event Friday
- Idaho Sewing for Sports: Mt. Idaho business switches focus to masks, surgical gowns amidst COVID-19 crisis
- Syringa sees 21 negative COVID tests
- Second Idaho County case confirmed
- Total $3,500 reward offered in Tom Cat store burglary involving handguns theft
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- Syringa utilizes on-site building to reduce exposure to healthy patients
Images
Videos
Commented
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- County residents feel the quake
- SBA Offers disaster assistance to Idaho, Clearwater county businesses economically impacted by the coronavirus
- USFS investigating Weir Creek trailhead restroom damage
- May 19 primary entirely by absentee voting; voters will see requests arriving by mail; don’t wait requesting, returning ballots
- CV students report on school projects
- Syringa has a day free of COVID-19 triage; 21 cases negative so far
- Giddings among those honored for conservative voting record
- Idaho County Commission Notes
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 17
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.