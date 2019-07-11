Grangeville High School will host a UK Elite soccer camp July 22-26 at the high school soccer field.
The camp is open to boys and girls ages junior high through high school. Age groups are based on the student’s grade level during the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.
The camp will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with a break for lunch. Cost is $130 per participant.
This is slated as a team camp, so maximum participation by GHS soccer players is strongly encouraged. Signups are online at https://secure.ukelite.com/details.aspx?eventid=46398&groupid=11877 for girls and https://secure.ukelite.com/details.aspx?eventid=46398&groupid=11876 for boys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.