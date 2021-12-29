NEW PLYMOUTH — A holiday tournament down south Dec. 28-30 is set to give the Kamiah basketball boys a look at some strong competition including, firstly, Soda Springs after press time Dec. 28. Their new year begins Jan. 4 with a visit to Lapwai.
The Lapwai game pencils as a clash for supremacy in the Whitepine League, which Lapwai has dominated, as well as between two of the top-ranked teams in the state. Coaches across the 1AD1 classification have rated Lapwai far and away the No. 1 team, and had the unbeaten Kubs in a tie for third place through Dec. 22.
Kubs coach Aaron Skinner doesn’t see the poll ranking as terribly important, but said Monday, Dec. 27, that he figures Kamiah may well end up playing Lapwai four times this season: Twice during the regular season, again during the district tournament, and again at state. The Jan. 4 game tips off after the JV game in Lapwai that night, so at about 7:30 p.m.
