GENESEE — Perhaps neither team knew how close the Grangeville volleyball girls stood to upsetting top-seeded St. Maries when Adalei Lefebvre served for game point during the first of five the teams played during the Central Idaho League’s district tournament Monday night, Oct. 17. The Lumberjacks scored three straight to take the lead in the match, and later came from behind to beat the Bulldogs 3-2 (27-25, 13-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-8).
Earlier in the evening, Grangeville beat Priest River 3-1 in an elimination match.
With two 2A state tournament berths available, GHS now faces having to win two matches Wednesday night, Oct. 19, at Genesee. Grangeville faces Orofino at 4:30 p.m., and, with a win, would play whichever semifinalist falls during the district championship match, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. between Monday night winners St. Maries and Kellogg.
“We’re planning on playing two games again,” GHS coach Elaine Anderson said. “The girls came to win tonight. They said, ‘We’re not losing the first game. We’re playing two games tonight.’ And we’re going to play two games on Wednesday. Our goal is to get to state, and the only way to do it is to win two. So we’re going to win two.”
The Bulldogs followed up a lackluster performance against Priest River with their strongest match of the season so far. Stacking setters Adri Anderson and Addi Vanderwall on the right side, Grangeville put St. Maries to a far tougher test than during their Oct. 14 regular season finale, which St. Maries won 3-1.
“St. Maries hadn’t seen that [lineup] from us this year, and it worked out really well because they never knew who our setter was,” Anderson said. “They’d take out our setter, and there’s just another one right there. And they both hit well — and their digging made a big difference. We got up a lot of balls because of that, that we didn’t normally.”
During the second game, St. Maries frequently hit long or wide left, while Grangeville libero Sydney Roach’s reads and reactions punctuated every Lumberjack error, keenly recognizing which to play and which to let go. The one instance when a teammate saw differently, defensive specialist Abbie Frei couldn’t quite reach one that Roach let sail out. Roach was hawkeyed again on the 24th point of the game, which carried barely beyond the back boundary.
“She played exceptional,” Anderson said. “She dug up a lot of balls and covered well. Everyone got to their coverage tonight. Overall, our offense ran well and our defense was better — the best defense we’ve had.”
During the third game, middle hitter Adalei Lefebvre put down a solo block for a 22-17 Bulldogs lead, then outside hitter Mattie Thacker buried one down the line. Thacker then made it game point with a block of her own. Vanderwall put Grangeville ahead in the match by playing the second ball — a pass from Thacker — into the deep left corner for the win.
Had the Bulldogs won the first game, the next two might have gone differently — but having already played four games against Priest River, the fourth game against St. Maries saw the Bulldogs’ defensive posture slip as their exhaustion grew. Down 16-6, Adri Anderson’s serve lifted GHS back into contention, closing the early deficit to five, 16-11. But that was as close as Grangeville came.
GHS kept the fifth game closer until a long point put the Lumberjacks ahead by three, 9-6, after which St. Maries pulled away.
Next, Grangeville plays for a state tournament berth tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Genesee, starting with an elimination match against Orofino at 4:30 p.m. With a win Grangeville would play for the district’s second seed to the 2A state tournament, with the late match scheduled for 7:30 p.m. against the St. Maries-Kellogg loser, to be determined at 6 p.m.
