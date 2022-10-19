Grangeville's Sydney Roach photo

Grangeville's Sydney Roach anchored the Bulldogs’ back line Monday night, Oct. 18, when the GHS volleyball girls put together their best defensive performance of the season so far.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GENESEE — Perhaps neither team knew how close the Grangeville volleyball girls stood to upsetting top-seeded St. Maries when Adalei Lefebvre served for game point during the first of five the teams played during the Central Idaho League’s district tournament Monday night, Oct. 17. The Lumberjacks scored three straight to take the lead in the match, and later came from behind to beat the Bulldogs 3-2 (27-25, 13-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-8).

Earlier in the evening, Grangeville beat Priest River 3-1 in an elimination match.

