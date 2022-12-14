KOOSKIA — Intrigue carried into the final minutes during the girls basketball showdown between Clearwater Valley and Kamiah last Thursday night, Dec. 8, when CV rallied back from an 11-point deficit to cut the Kubs’ game-long lead down to four points with 3:19 to go. But after a time-out, Kamiah’s Ashlyn Schoening scored a three-pointer that sparked a run which carried KHS to a 44-34 win over the Rams.
Later that evening, the Kubs took both the boys basketball game, 65-11, and the Upriver Rampage traveling trophy. The night marked an additional win for all involved, as the teams and their supporters combined to raise $8,500 in donated goods and cash for their local food banks.
The girls game opened with an 8-0 Kamiah run, as Logan Landmark scored a traditional three-point play, Laney Landmark sank two foul shots, and Karlee Skinner nailed a three-pointer. CV got on the board with a triple by Shada Edwards, who led all scorers with 15 points, which Kamiah answered with Emma Krogh’s trey. CV replied with a three-pointer by Megan Myers, but early in the second quarter, KHS extended the lead to 10 on another three by Skinner.
It grew to 18 points, 30-12, on a layup by Laney Landmark, who finished with 11 points. CV trimmed that down to eight before the end of the third quarter, but a triple by Mariah Porter (11 points) pushed it back to 11, 34-23, on the first hoop of the fourth.
The Rams rallied as Edwards, Myers and Jada Schilling got to the foul line; a key play came with 4:22 left, when Laney Landmark ran the floor on a fast break and crashed heavily into Edwards, who was ruled to have established position to take the charge.
After Logan Landmark fouled out, Krogh made a fine play of an offensive rebound, saving it to Porter for a jumper. After Edwards made two more free throws, the Kubs misfired. Myers received the ensuing inbounds pass, beat two defenders dribbling down the right side, and pulled up at the elbow for the hoop that cut it to four, 36-32.
After Schoening’s clutch shot, the Kubs forced a couple of turnovers, then scored a three-pointer by Porter, who converted a kick-out pass from Krogh for a 10-point lead, 42-32, with less than two minutes remaining.
The boys game spun out of CV’s grip after Kamiah marched out to a 9-0 lead on hoops by Everett Skinner, Rehan Kou and Kaden DeGroot. The Rams finally scored with a layup by Timuni Moses, but soon trailed 14-2, as Kou converted a layup-and-one off a pass from David Kludt and William Millage blitzed Landon Schlieper for a breakaway layup, with a trap at the timeline forcing the turnover.
Kludt finished with a game-high 17 points, and Skinner (16) and DeGroot (13) both scored double-figures for Kamiah.
Schlieper had CV’s high total with five points.
