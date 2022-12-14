KOOSKIA — Intrigue carried into the final minutes during the girls basketball showdown between Clearwater Valley and Kamiah last Thursday night, Dec. 8, when CV rallied back from an 11-point deficit to cut the Kubs’ game-long lead down to four points with 3:19 to go. But after a time-out, Kamiah’s Ashlyn Schoening scored a three-pointer that sparked a run which carried KHS to a 44-34 win over the Rams.

Later that evening, the Kubs took both the boys basketball game, 65-11, and the Upriver Rampage traveling trophy. The night marked an additional win for all involved, as the teams and their supporters combined to raise $8,500 in donated goods and cash for their local food banks.

