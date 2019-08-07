Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch keeps giving back to his alma mater. One way, Boise TV news outlet KTVB.com reported last week, is by outfitting the football team with new jerseys. Vander Esch has deal with sports apparel titan Nike, KTVB reported, and that deal includes $5,000 per year for the school to use on equipment and jerseys. Previously, Vander Esch donated a major upgrade to the school’s weight room.
The pro football season begins next month, with the first Cowboys game of the fall to be against the New York Giants Sept. 8 in Dallas to be televised on FOX.
