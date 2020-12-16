MERIDIAN — Cole Valley Christian’s height proved no problem during the final seconds of Grangeville’s 43-41 road win last Saturday, Dec. 12, when Bailey Vanderwall (15 points) converted an offensive rebound into the winning points. Having matched CVC during the first quarter, GHS stumbled into halftime down by 10, 22-12, but overcame that difference in regulation time, which ended with the score locked at 36-all.
Camden Barger (17 points) and Macy Smith (11 boards) also booked double-digits for Grangeville.
