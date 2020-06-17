Prairie’s 2020 football season is scheduled to open Aug. 29 at Middleton High School, where the Pirates are inked as one of eight teams playing there on the last Saturday in August. At 11 a.m. MT, Lapwai will take on Lighthouse Christian, with Prairie-Oakley to follow at 1:30 p.m. MT. Kendrick-Glenns Ferry is set for 4 p.m. MT, and Idaho City-Raft River is slated for 6:30 p.m. MT.
Clearwater Valley’s first game is Aug. 28 at Salmon River, with a 7 p.m. MT kickoff.
The Rams and the Pirates will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at CVHS, with Prairie having visited Kendrick Sept. 4 and CV coming out of an early bye.
Prairie is on bye Sept. 18, then closes out the regular season as follows: homecoming Sept. 25 against Potlatch, Oct. 2 against Kamiah, Oct. 9 at Lapwai, Oct. 16 against Genesee, and Oct. 23 at Troy.
Kamiah has a trip to Prairie Oct. 2, and hosts CV on the last night of the regular season, Oct. 23.
CV’s slate also includes away games Sept. 18 at Genesee, Sept. 25 at Kendrick and Oct. 9 at Potlatch, as well as home games Oct. 2 against Lapwai and Oct. 16 against Troy.
Grangeville opens Aug. 28 at Moscow, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Bulldogs are set to host Post Falls Sept. 4 and Weiser Sept. 11, then travel for a 7 p.m. MT game Sept. 18 at McCall. Grangeville is on to play at Kellogg Sept. 25, then host the first of their two Central Idaho League games. St. Maries will be at GHS on Oct. 29, and the Bulldogs will visit Orofino Oct. 16. GHS then visits Melba Oct. 23, for a 7 p.m. MT kickoff.
