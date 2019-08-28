Grangeville’s volleyball team has 28 out, with 10 on head coach Pat Sullivan’s varsity, 10 on new assistant coach Larson Anderson’s JV and eight under new C-team coach Shiloah Schnider.
“We’ve got some good players, and now the goal is to make them into good teams,” Sullivan told the Free Press Aug. 22. “This team has good potential. Our goal is to get better each day in practice.”
Central Idaho League, St. Maries and Orofino have been tough opponents for Grangeville, with Orofino having represented the district at state last fall.
“St. Maries is always good,” Sullivan said. “I expect they’ll be good again this year. They graduated a couple of key players, but their JV was good and I expect they’ll be good again.”
Orofino faces a transition year with the retirement of longtime coach Shannon Erbst.
For Grangeville, though, Sullivan is focusing his players on making improvements of their own.
Jakaili Norman returns as a senior middle blocker who has “extremely good athletic ability and good skill,” Sullivan said. “We’re expecting her to work hard, be a leader and we’re expecting a good year from her.”
Senior setter Hayden Hill, senior middle Sydney Rylaarsdam, senior libero Paige Layman, senior Megan Bashaw and senior right side Colby Canaday return to the varsity, along with juniors Zoe Lutz and Allyona Williams. Sophomores Macy Smith and Bailey Vanderwall also made varsity.
Bashaw played multiple positions last year and may fill multiple roles again this fall.
While Sullivan and the Bulldogs are taking a long view of their season, their first match figures to be an energetic one: GHS hosts Prairie Sept. 5.
“Prairie has been a rivalry for a long time, and that opening match against Prairie will be a good match for us to see where we are,” Sullivan said. “I encourage Bulldog fans to come out and watch us play. We love support in our home matches.”
