Clearwater Valley volleyball has a new and familiar coach this fall: Wendy Crocker, who officiated volleyball in the area 14 years before becoming an assistant to Mikel Harrington for two years.
This year, Crocker is the head coach, and is being assisted by Lora Reuben.
“Being an alum from Clearwater Valley and living here, when she asked if I wanted to be her assistant, I said yes,” Crocker said of how her switch into coaching came about. “The rest is history.”
“Practice is going good,” she said of the early days of her first season in charge. “With people getting back from summer vacation, we might have 30 out on the first day of school.”
The Rams had 26 out as of Aug. 19 and had 29 last year. One graduated, so Crocker has a squad replete with returners this fall.
She said she would carry 10-12 on varsity.
“We’re still in the transition of figuring out the best place for every player,” she explained. “I have a really strong team coming in, and I’m not naming names. I don’t like to spotlight one or two girls. I’ve got a whole team, and it takes a whole team to make it.”
