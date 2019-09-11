Do you know?

Clearwater Valley’s win Tuesday night appears to have come nearly 10 years after the last time the CV girls beat Prairie: Oct. 19, 2009, during the 1AD1 District II tournament. The Free Press archive notes CV beat Prairie in five games (18-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-17, 15-9) earlier that season, on Sept. 11, 2009. CV also beat Prairie during a Saturday tournament at Kendrick on Sept. 12, 2009.

Know of a more recent Rams win over Prairie? Contact the Free Press at aottoson@idahocountyfreepress.com or 208-983-1200.