COTTONWOOD – The Clearwater Valley volleyball team hadn’t won in three previous matches, having faced two Whitepine League powerhouses for a Sept. 5 double-header, and having lost to Timberline in three games (25-16, 25-22, 25-23) on Sept. 9.
Clearwater Valley volleyball has a new and familiar coach this fall: Wendy Crocker, who officiated volleyball in the area 14 years before beco…
Troy (25-8, 25-9, 25-8) and Genesee (25-11, 25-9, 16-25, 25-5) figure to lead the Whitepine League once again, and taking one game from those Bulldogs marked proof of life in the Rams program.
But Tuesday night, Sept. 10, marked a major milestone for first-year coach Wendy Crocker and the program as a whole: The CV girls beat Prairie for the first time in an aeon (25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11).
Neighboring St. John Bosco Academy — which used to be called Summit Academy — doesn’t have a volleyball team of its own this year, so Prairie’…
“It was one heck of a battle for sure,” Crocker told the Free Press Sept. 11, 2019, of her team’s win the night before. “The difference was heart. They didn’t give up. We kept the momentum going. We have a starter [senior Hailie Roy] out with the loss of her grandpa. The girls said after the game they played for her. … It was a total team effort. They all just fought so dang hard. One would get down on themselves for a second, and everyone would pull her back up. … We came out strong and our girls saw they could win after the first one. They never gave up, even after losing the next two. You could see the fire in their eyes.”
Crocker didn’t want to single out any one performance, but gave kudos for Tori Miller, who stepped in at setter.
“She stepped up with no questions asked with a smile on her face and she did amazing,” Crocker said. “Tori was an all-around player last night, as were all of my girls.”
Up next, Clearwater Valley (1-3) is set to visit Lapwai at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and to host Potlatch and Nezperce starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 21. Other games will come beforehand, but next month, on Oct. 1, CV will host Kamiah for “Purple Night” to raise awareness of rare childhood diseases, Crocker told the Free Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.