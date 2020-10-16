With the regular season wrapping up this week, volleyball district tournaments have come into view.
Clearest, so far, is the Long Pin Conference's 1AD2 District III tournament in McCall, where Salmon River will take on Cascade at 11:30 a.m. MT Saturday, Oct. 17. The winner will play Horseshoe Bend at 2:30 p.m. MT that afternoon, with the winner advancing to the title match at 6 p.m. MT Oct. 20. The second-round loser could still qualify through consolation play, but would need to win at 4:30 p.m. MT Oct. 20, again at 7:30 p.m. MT Oct. 20, and again at a 1 p.m. MT play-in at Timberline (Boise) Oct. 24.
Still to be set is the Central Idaho League's 2A District I-II tournament, which will see the No. 2 and No. 3 teams play an eliminator followed by double-elimination play between the winner and the No. 1 seed. The location will not be in Grangeville, and was still being finalized as of Friday morning, Oct. 16. Grangeville's non-league match Thursday night was canceled; the Bulldogs' regular season ends Saturday at St. Maries, with the outcome to set the district tournament seeds.
The Whitepine League's 1AD1 District II tournament runs Oct. 20-22, with two games to be played at No. 1 Troy on Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Genesee also hosting two games Oct. 20, with Prairie-Kamiah at 4 p.m. and the winner to play Genesee at 7:30 p.m. Bracket play will continue Oct. 21, with the previous night's late-game winners facing off at the same time as late-game losers at the higher seed's facility at 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Elimination play will continue at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, again, with matches to be played at higher seeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.