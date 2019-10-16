The Grangeville volleyball girls defended their home court and avenged an earlier loss and staked a claim in the Central Idaho League with a 3-1 (19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21) win over Orofino Monday night, Oct. 14.
Coming — Grangeville (8-6, 1-2 CIL) is scheduled to visit Prairie for a non-league match at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. GHS is set to host St. Maries for the league play finale at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
District seeding depends on Saturday’s outcome; playoff games are slated for 6 p.m. each night Oct. 22-23 at Genesee.
