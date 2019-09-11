GRANGEVILLE – The Kendrick girls, having faltered in the district tournament a year ago, played like a team with state tournament aspirations Tuesday night, Sept. 10, at GHS.
“We had never beaten them since I’ve been here,” Grangeville senior middle blocker JaKaili Norman said of the Bulldogs’ five-set win over Prai…
They swept the Bulldogs 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-19).
One extended run of serves by Megan Bashaw salvaged the third game for GHS; Grangeville trailed by six, 9-3, when a kill by JaKaili Norman brought Bashaw to the line. A moment later, the score was level, and remained close with ties at 10-10, 13-13 and 14-14 before Kendrick again widened out the lead. Bashaw’s next turn to serve came with GHS facing match point; her serves won a couple of points and prompted a Kendrick timeout before the Tigers closed it out.
Coming – Grangeville (1-2) has a trip to Orofino scheduled Sept. 25 and a home tournament slated Sept. 28, per the school’s schedule information page at arbiterlive.com.
Grangeville’s volleyball team has 28 out, with 10 on head coach Pat Sullivan’s varsity, 10 on new assistant coach Larson Anderson’s JV and eig…
