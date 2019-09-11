GRANGEVILLE – The Kendrick girls, having faltered in the district tournament a year ago, played like a team with state tournament aspirations Tuesday night, Sept. 10, at GHS.

They swept the Bulldogs 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-19).

One extended run of serves by Megan Bashaw salvaged the third game for GHS; Grangeville trailed by six, 9-3, when a kill by JaKaili Norman brought Bashaw to the line. A moment later, the score was level, and remained close with ties at 10-10, 13-13 and 14-14 before Kendrick again widened out the lead. Bashaw’s next turn to serve came with GHS facing match point; her serves won a couple of points and prompted a Kendrick timeout before the Tigers closed it out.

Coming – Grangeville (1-2) has a trip to Orofino scheduled Sept. 25 and a home tournament slated Sept. 28, per the school’s schedule information page at arbiterlive.com.

