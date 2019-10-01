Clearwater Valley and Kamiah donned purple uniforms for two varsity volleyball matches Oct. 1. Two CV girls – Alicia Reuben and Hailie Roy – had arranged for the special uniforms to be worn in honor of a girl named Rebel, who died in August 2018. Rebel was Rams coach Wendy Crocker’s granddaughter, and Reuben and Roy endeavored to honor her, to raise awareness of the genetic disorder that took her life, and to raise some money to help others who face childhood disease.
A couple hundred attended.
“It was a lot of work that we started even before the season began, and I’m really proud of the way it came together,” Roy told the Free Press after the matches. “We’ve put a lot of time in.”
“It involved talking to businesses for fund-raising, getting it approved to wear the special jerseys, making sure Kamiah was OK with playing us for this night and getting the team together to make baked goods to auction off,” Reuben said.
“Our coach, her granddaughter passed away last year during our volleyball season from MPS I [a rare genetic disorder], and we wanted to do this this year to honor her,” Roy explained. “We’re going to donate the money to Ronald McDonald House so they can help families that have similar problems.”
“Rebel has been part of our community for her short two-and-a-half years she was with us,” Crocker said. “Through Facebook, everybody learned to love her. She was from Nashville, but she got to come spend a lot of time with us. Through coaching, she’d come and hang out in the gym and play with the girls. They got to know her that way. I think she touched everybody’s heart. There were a few people here tonight who had Rebel Strong t-shirts on, which were sold right after she passed away in August last year. … Rebel touched so many lives in her short two-and-a-half years.”
Rams AD Kolby Krieger told the Free Press it was the biggest crowd for CV volleyball the school has seen in many years.
“We usually play in front of maybe 20 or 30, so it was awesome to play in front of a big crowd and to know that the community supports what you do,” Roy said.
The first varsity match of the night was particularly well-contested, as Kamiah jumped out to a two-set lead before the Rams charged back to force a fifth game. Kamiah prevailed in that one, but Clearwater Valley won the late match in three games.
“We were disappointed in how the first one went,” Roy said. “But we got ourselves together and we wanted to do Rebel justice. We won it for her. … We reminded ourselves what we were playing for and tried our hardest to catch back up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.