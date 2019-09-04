With most local teams’ volleyball schedules having been planned to open after the print deadline Tuesday night, Sept. 3, there are no results to report this week.
Grangeville’s regular season begins Thursday night, Sept. 5, with a visit from Prairie and continues Sept. 9 at McCall.
Prairie’s varsity was scheduled at Potlatch Sept. 3 and has a home game against Clearwater Valley slated Sept. 10.
The CV and Kamiah schedules both have Genesee and Troy coming down Sept. 5; Kamiah is at Lapwai Sept. 10.
Salmon River has home matches scheduled Sept. 5 against Cascade, Sept. 6 against Castleford and Sept. 7 for the Salmon River Invitational tournament. The following week, Salmon River visits Garden Valley on Sept. 14.
