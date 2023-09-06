COTTONWOOD — The Prairie’s volleyball girls’ ups-and-downs against Potlatch on Aug. 29 cost them the first game against the Loggers — and nearly the second — but ultimately they rallied to win 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20). “I just feel like it was a good win because every single girl on the team contributed in one way or another,” Pirates head coach Julie Schumacher said.
An ace by Alli Geis closed out the second game after Potlatch surged late. During the third game, Prairie rode a run of Geis’s serves to a 19-13 lead, after which Potlatch again drew close. The fourth game was tied at 14 and within a point at 17-16 before Geis’s serve carried Prairie ahead 20-16. “When Alli is serving, I think that will be one of our most positive looks,” Schumacher said. “That’s when we have Taylor Riener hit a good right side, and we have outsides who can hit and our middles who can hit. So teams can’t just leave one of the sides empty, and if they do, we’re going to hit at them. We just have to make sure we’re using that to our advantage.”
