LEWISTON — With district tournament wins over Lapwai and Clearwater Valley, the Prairie volleyball girls are on to face Wallace in a District I-II play-in game Thursday night, Oct. 24, in Post Falls.
After Prairie swept Lapwai during the opening round, during which Potlatch swept CV, Prairie faced Troy in the district semifinal. Troy won that match in three, 25-15, 25-7, 25-11.
CV eliminated Kamiah in consolation play Saturday night; Prairie eliminated CV 3-1 (25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14) on Monday night.
That set up an eliminator between Prairie and Lapwai Tuesday after press time. The winner faces Wallace at 5 p.m. Thursday night, Oct. 24, in Post Falls.
The winner advances to a state play-in at 1 p.m. MT Oct. 26 at Timberline High School (Boise).
The 1AD1 state tournament is Nov. 1-2 in Lapwai.
[Correction: Due to a Free Press error, the Oct. 23 print edition of this article named Prairie’s Oct. 22 opponent inaccurately. In fact, Prairie played Lapwai. We regret the error. Also, Lapwai won the Tuesday night match in five games, 25-21, 14-25, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12 and moves on to the regional eliminator against Wallace. -ao]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.