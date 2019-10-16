The Prairie High School volleyball team, coached by Julie Schumacher, lost just a single set during the four-team round-robin style tournament held Oct. 12 in Nezperce's Bradley Gymnasium.
Prairie split sets with Highland, coached by Tami Church, but then defeated both Kamiah and Nezperce. In the final game of the tournament, Prairie bested Highland for first and second, respectively.
Kyle Stapleton, coach of the Nezperce volleyball team, is optimistic about the team’s prospects for the upcoming district tournament.
Nezperce squeaked out a 25-22, 25-23 victory over Kamiah to place third.
Check out the Nezperce News column for a slideshow from the volleyball tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.