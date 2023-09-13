Kamiah blockers Emma Krogh and Madilyn Stuivenga photo

Kamiah blockers Emma Krogh (left) and Madilyn Stuivenga (right) forced Potlatch to hit a softer shot instead of a direct attack on a teammate’s space in the back row.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Kubs run winning streak to six, hold second in WPL

KAMIAH — The homestanding Kamiah volleyball girls made it six wins in a row with a sweep of five home matches following a road loss to Troy late last month. The closest match during that stretch was a five-gamer the Kubs won 3-2 (25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-9) against Prairie last Tuesday night, Sept. 5.

