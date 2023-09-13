Kubs run winning streak to six, hold second in WPL
KAMIAH — The homestanding Kamiah volleyball girls made it six wins in a row with a sweep of five home matches following a road loss to Troy late last month. The closest match during that stretch was a five-gamer the Kubs won 3-2 (25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-9) against Prairie last Tuesday night, Sept. 5.
“We didn’t give up,” head coach Jackie Landmark said. “When you lose a set after winning a set, you lose the momentum, and I felt like we really worked hard to overcome that. Before the game, we always go around and say our personal goal. This time I asked for numbers. Then we have each kid say a team goal. Laney [Landmark] said she wanted 12 kills, and she had 18 tonight. Most of our offense goes through her and Emma [Krogh] and they communicated really well.”
The Kubs also debuted Emily Puckett for her first varsity action. “She did amazing for us,” Landmark said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better performance from her tonight. She had tons of touches. She passed great from the back row. She swung really well in the front row. I was very proud of how she performed.”
Reesa Loewen’s serving also made a major difference for KHS, as when her turn at the line transformed the third game, which had been back-and-forth and essentially tied before she and the Kubs ran the score from 16-14 to 20-14 to reclaim their advantage in the match.
Prairie responded by overcoming an 11-6 Kamiah lead during the fourth, tying at 15-15 on the way to leading by two at 17-15. KHS rallied back into the lead after Puckett’s tip fed into a four-point Kubs run — and the Pirates knotted it again at 22-22. The tie persisted until Alli Geis’s serve notched two in a row for the win, which tied the match once again.
In the front row, Prairie’s Kylie Schumacher noticeably feeds off the disruption Geis’s serves cause Pirates opponents. “They’re the first team we’ve seen that’s put up such a big block,” Landmark said. “We had to really adjust to that, and when we started to adjust, they adjusted how they were covering what we were doing with tipping. Their blocking was killing us.”
For Prairie’s part, head coach Julie Schumacher also pointed to the blocking by Geis and Kylie Schumacher — but also pointed out that her Pirates didn’t fully adjust to the Kubs’ response.
“Our blocking, Alli especially, and then Kylie picked it up a little bit — I felt like because we were blocking, they quit hitting hard,” coach Schumacher said. “That’s what we want — them pushing or tipping everything. We can cover that. The trouble was, the girls wanted to keep back against the hits, but if they haven’t been hitting because of our blocking, we have to make sure we cover those tips. … Alli, especially, has really good timing and Kylie’s getting there. She hasn’t got there quite yet, but she’s learning.”
Schumacher also wanted to see her players dial up their own hitting and defensive awareness. “I said, ‘If you want to win this game, we have to hit,’” she explained. “We have to be aggressive, we have to attack, and I felt like we kind of did. But we also let the same girls do the same thing to us repeatedly without adjusting — pushing to that back corner. … We’re learning how to adjust to that on our own, without the coach having to say it. If you keep getting burned there, go there, cover that spot. Don’t wait for me to tell you what to do. That happened a couple of different times in that game.”
Later in the week, Prairie fell at Genesee 3-1 (25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15) and beat Lapwai 3-1 (25-16, 26-24, 9-25, 25-19). Next up for the Pirates is a home match Sept. 13 against Clearwater Valley and road dates Sept. 19 against Logos and Potlatch in Moscow and Sept. 21 at Troy.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, Kamiah beat Logos 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20) and beat Potlatch 3-0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-20). Then on Monday night, Sept. 11, KHS beat Kendrick 3-1 (25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 25-12) and beat Clearwater Valley 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-16). The Kubs visited Lapwai after the press deadline on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and have a home-and-home with Grangeville up next: on the road Sept. 18 at GHS, then at home Sept. 20 at KHS. Kamiah then visits Logos Sept. 21.
Clearwater Valley went 0-6 in three doubleheaders last week, with Troy and Logos winning Sept. 7, Potlatch and Logos winning Sept. 9, and Kamiah and Kendrick winning Sept. 11. Next for CV are visits to Prairie on Sept. 13 and Potlatch on Sept. 21, with a Rams home match against Timberline Sept. 18 at CVHS.
McCall JV tops Grangeville
MCCALL — Grangeville’s volleyball girls fell 3-0 (25-18, 25-7, 26-24) last Thursday, Sept. 7.
“We played well,” Bulldogs head coach Kelcey Edwards said. “McCall is a very good team. We played better than we did the week before against them, but they too played better. We had the lead in the third game at 21-20 or 22-21 and were unable to close that game out.”
Mattie Thacker booked four kills for GHS.
The Bulldogs (0-2) visited Orofino for their Central Idaho League opener on Tuesday night, Sept. 12, and have league matches coming up Sept. 15 at Kellogg and Sept. 16 at St. Maries. GHS then hosts Kamiah Sept. 18 and visits Kamiah Sept. 20, with varsity matches at about 7:30 p.m., following C and JV matches against the Kubs.
