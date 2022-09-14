Potlatch, Genesee stay unbeaten in league play
The Prairie girls took Potlatch to the brink during their third game Tuesday night, Sept. 6, but the Loggers finished off a sweep, 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-23). Later in the week, the Pirates won the third game on Thursday night, Sept. 6, at Genesee, on a block by Kylie Schumacher that capped a back-and-forth game. The Bulldogs won the fourth game and the match 3-1 (25-16, 25-11, 24-26, 25-17).
Protecting a slim lead, Schumacher had scored on block at 21-18. Genesee’s Isabelle Monk came up to serve at 22-20 and tied the set at 22-22. After a Pirates timeout, Genesee pulled ahead on a kill by Audrey Barber, but Prairie came back with a game-tying hit by Alli Geis. Then libero Kristin Wemhoff returned a hard hit, sending it back across too deep for Genesee to play.
Genesee leveled again at 24-all, but the Pirates won the next point, then closed it out with Schumacher stuffing a hit from Genesee’s right side.
Prairie visited Lapwai after press time Tuesday night, Sept. 13, and next visits Clearwater Valley Sept. 15. Prairie is set to host Kamiah and Grangeville starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Deary prevails at St. John Bosco
COTTONWOOD — A five-set win for Deary kept the Mustangs ahead of the upstart Patriots in the Whitepine League’s lower division, in which the St. John Bosco volleyball girls have been off to a fast start this fall. After splitting four close games, the teams went to a tiebreaker, which Deary won to take the match 3-2 (23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 15-7).
After peeling second game away from Nezperce, the Patriots fell 3-1 (25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21) on Thursday night, Sept. 8.
The rematch against the Mustangs will be Sept. 27 at Deary. Before then, St. John Bosco has matches at Timberline Sept. 15, against Clearwater Valley Sept. 19, against Kendrick Sept. 22 and at Highland Sept. 26. All these are 6 p.m. varsity-only nights.
Kamiah thumps Grangeville
KAMIAH — The KHS volleyball girls swept Grangeville 3-0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-17) in nonleague play last Tuesday, Sept. 6, on the strength of nine kills by Logan Landmark, who fed off Emma Krogh’s 12 assists. Krogh also notched five aces.
“I thought we did a good job of playing our own game,” coach Jackie Landmark said. “There were a couple times where we made some mistakes, but we quickly fixed them and moved on. The energy was awesome, and it definitely helped our girls. We also did a good job blocking at the net.”
The middle game of the set was the most closely contested — throughout, and not only at its end, when GHS nudged the score into the win-by-twos.
Tied at 4-4, 6-6 and 7-7, Kamiah called a timeout after the Bulldogs pulled ahead 8-7. It remained level for the next few rotations, at 8-8 and 10-10, before the Kubs opened up a 15-11 lead. That same advantage held at 22-18, but a strong run by GHS halved that, bringing up Grangeville’s Abbie Frei to serve while trailing 24-22. The Bulldogs’ two towers, 6-foot sophomores Madalyn Green and Adalei Lefebvre, factored in the next two points, with an attack error tying the score at 24-all.
KHS won the next two points, with Nicki Proskine finishing off the game. She and fellow middle hitter Karlee Skinner had two blocks apiece.
Grangeville trailed the third game 10-4 and the Kubs protected that lead to secure the match.
Kamiah’s Thursday night, Sept. 8, trip to Potlatch left the Loggers unbeaten, as Potlatch prevailed 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 26-24).
On Saturday, Sept. 10, Kamiah swept both Nezperce and Timberline — Nezperce 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-15) and Timberline 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-9).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.