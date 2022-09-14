Prairie’s Alli Geis photo

Prairie’s Alli Geis made her presence known along the front row last Thursday, Sept. 8, at Genesee.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Potlatch, Genesee stay unbeaten in league play

The Prairie girls took Potlatch to the brink during their third game Tuesday night, Sept. 6, but the Loggers finished off a sweep, 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-23). Later in the week, the Pirates won the third game on Thursday night, Sept. 6, at Genesee, on a block by Kylie Schumacher that capped a back-and-forth game. The Bulldogs won the fourth game and the match 3-1 (25-16, 25-11, 24-26, 25-17).

