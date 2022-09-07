Grangeville’s Mattie Thacker photo

Grangeville’s Mattie Thacker is pictured during the Bulldogs’ Sept. 1 match against McCall.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

McCall tops Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE — The GHS volleyball girls had played McCall within 24-23 during the first game, to a 12-12 tie in the second game, and to a 23-23 tie during the third game, but fell to the visiting Vandals 3-0 on Thursday night, Sept. 1.

