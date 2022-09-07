GRANGEVILLE — The GHS volleyball girls had played McCall within 24-23 during the first game, to a 12-12 tie in the second game, and to a 23-23 tie during the third game, but fell to the visiting Vandals 3-0 on Thursday night, Sept. 1.
Troy, Genesee sweep CV, Kamiah
Teams visiting from parts north swept the four matches held Thursday evening, Sept. 1, at Clearwater Valley and Kamiah high schools, where Troy beat Kamiah 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-23) then beat CV 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-8). Genesee beat Kamiah 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-22) and beat CV 3-0 (26-24, 25-9, 25-9).
Both Troy and Genesee qualified for state tournament play last season; Troy won the state title and Genesee won the consolation title. Those two plus Potlatch have all three opened this season with undefeated records.
“Obviously beating Lapwai in three sets was a highlight,” Kubs head coach Jackie Landmark said. “The girls played really well together and it was fun to watch. Competing with Troy was a huge highlight, too. We have been working on the girls’ confidence and if that didn’t help, I don’t know what will.”
Logan Landmark notched six kills against Troy and Laney Landmark scored five during that match. “Our middles, Nicki Proskine and Karlee Skinner, did super well blocking and getting a hand on the ball to slow down Troy,” coach Landmark said. “They gave us an opportunity to dig the ball.”
Laney Landmark tallied eight kills against Genessee, and Mariah Porter “was killer in the back row,” coach Landmark said. “She played amazing defense.”
Kamiah hosted Grangeville after the press deadline Sept. 6, and KHS has matches coming up at Potlatch Sept. 8 and at home against Nezperce and Timberline on Sept. 10. Kamiah will host Clearwater Valley on Sept. 13.
COTTONWOOD — The Prairie volleyball girls pressed a comeback after falling behind their Thursday night, Sept. 1, match against Logos, but the visiting Knights held on to win it 3-2 (25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11) with a surge in the fifth set.
Laney Landmark notched six aces as the Kubs beat Lapwai 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-21) on Tuesday night, Aug. 30. “Keeping our energy high and serving was key,” KHS head coach Jackie Landmark said. “Our team had 19 aces against Lapwai.”
The volleyball Patriots trailed by a game during their home match Tuesday night, Aug. 30, but put together a comeback to beat Timberline 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-5) behind Sarah Waters, who booked 13 kills over the five games. Julia Wassmuth tallied 18 assists and Noelle Chmelik scored five aces. Having leveled the match at two games apiece, the St. John Bosco girls turned the tiebreaker in their favor.
Later in the week, St. John Bosco beat Highland 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20) as Raylie Warren piled up 10 kills, partly from some of Wassmuth’s 15 assists on the night.
CV clashes with Logos, Genesee
The Clearwater Valley volleyball girls contended in a couple of 3-0 losses Tuesday night, Aug. 30, at Genesee (25-12, 25-22, 25-14), where the host Bulldogs swept the Rams as well as Logos and where Logos held off CV (25-15, 25-20, 25-10).
