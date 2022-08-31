St. John Bosco powers past Meadows
RIGGINS — This season’s Meadows Valley-Salmon River volleyball co-op allowed the Mountaineers to split the difference, travel-wise, with St. John Bosco, as the small schools met Aug. 29 at SRHS. After a tentative start, the volleyball Patriots pulled away at the end of the first game and went on to sweep the match 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-18).
Next, St. John Bosco hosts Highland Sept. 1 and Deary Sept. 6.
Logos prevails, but Proskine, Landmark show capability
MOSCOW — Kamiah’s season opener at Logos last Thursday, Aug. 25, came against one of the Whitepine League’s taller teams.
“We had a hard time defending their two 6-1 middle hitters and struggled with serve receive,” Kubs coach Jackie Landmark said. “On the positive side, we know what we need to focus on in practice.”
Logos prevailed 25-18, 25-17, 25-15.
In stretches, the KHS offense “looked pretty good,” Landmark said. “We have worked really hard on speeding our offense up in the preseason and it showed. Nicki Proskine played great in her new role as a middle hitter and blocker, and Logan Landmark hit the line shot several times.”
Kamiah hosted Lapwai Aug. 30, and has a varsity doubleheader coming up Sept. 1 against Genesee and Troy, with the Trojans at 5:30 p.m. and the Bulldogs at 8 p.m., with JVs squaring off before each varsity match.
Potlatch out-serves Clearwater Valley
POTLATCH — The host Loggers swept the CV girls 25-15, 25-11, 25-7 on opening night Aug. 25, with tough serves putting the visiting Rams off-balance. At Prairie on Aug. 29, CV fell 25-19, 25-16, 25-11.
CV hosted Logos and Genesee Aug. 30, and hosts another pair of varsity matches against Genesee and Troy at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Bulldogs sweep Priest River
Having stumbled to a 3-0 loss at McCall on the first night of their regular season, the Grangeville volleyball girls rallied past new Central Idaho League foe Priest River 3-0 (28-26, 25-17, 25-18) on the strength of Madalyn Green’s hitting and serving. According to the Lewiston Tribune, she notched nine kills and went 18-for-20 on her serves. Sydney Roach and Abbie Frei combined for 21 digs for the Bulldogs (1-1).
Grangeville’s season continues Sept. 1 against McCall, with the Vandals at GHS for a 7 p.m. varsity match, and Sept. 6 at Kamiah.
Schlader keys Prairie’s first win
COTTONWOOD — Prairie hosted Clearwater Valley Aug. 29 and won the match 3-0 (25-19, 26-16, 25-11) behind Tara Schlader, who notched nine aces on 20-for-22 serving plus 15 kills, according to the Lewiston Tribune. Prairie hosts Logos Sept. 1 and Potlatch on Sept. 6.
