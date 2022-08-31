St. John Bosco powers past Meadows

RIGGINS — This season’s Meadows Valley-Salmon River volleyball co-op allowed the Mountaineers to split the difference, travel-wise, with St. John Bosco, as the small schools met Aug. 29 at SRHS. After a tentative start, the volleyball Patriots pulled away at the end of the first game and went on to sweep the match 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-18).

