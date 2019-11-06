A year ago, the Salmon River volleyball girls dispatched Watersprings during the 1AD2 consolation final and went on to place second to Horseshoe Bend.
Last Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2, Watersprings beat SRHS twice to claim the 2019 state championship.
Salmon River reached the final by way of a come-from-behind win over Lighthouse Christian in the consolation final — the third-place match — to earn a rematch against Watersprings.
Salmon River beat Castleford in the first round.
Watersprings — which, per IdahoSports.com, did not drop a set all season — had swept the Savages (25-23, 25-20, 25-19) during the second round.
Salmon River then won three straight elimination matches to reach the championship. SRHS ensured a top-three finish by knocking out Tri-Valley and Kendrick.
The Tigers, down 1-0, took the second game deep into extra points. Emily Diaz — whose kill capped off a comeback from five points down and secured the first game — came up with a solo block to bring up game point at 24-23. Kendrick hung in, tying the game at 25 and 26, then pushed Salmon River to game point at 27-26.
Salmon River won the last three points, including the tying point on a tip by Lotus Harper.
Kendrick folded during the third, 25-13.
The championship match went quickly in Watersprings’ favor (25-9, 25-14, 25-5).
Four Savages recognized
The Long Pin Conference coaches named Salmon River’s Paula Tucker the league’s “coach of the year” and Lotus Harper the league’s MVP, the Idaho Statesman reported Monday. Emily Diaz and Sofie Branstetter were named first-team, and Jordyn Pottenger (second-team) and Alexis Pottenger (honorable mention) were also recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.