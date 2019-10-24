NEW MEADOWS – The Salmon River volleyball girls beat Tri-Valley 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22) in the Long Pin Conference’s District III championship game and secured a berth in the 1AD2 state tournament to be held Nov. 1-2 in Lewiston.
Most Popular
Articles
- Trophy class 6x6 bull elk shot without permission on private property near Harpster
- 10 years later: Grangeville boy born with congenital heart defect is healthy, active
- Grangeville woman on felony probation for forgery, grand theft incurs same charges in new case
- Lankford sentencing set Oct. 25
- Lowell/Syringa News: Three Oregon hunters fill their tags
- Farmers’ Almanac: Folklore said to predict winter weather
- Michelle Pfeiffer details inappropriate experience with movie exec
- Nezperce News: District volleyball tournament starts Saturday in Lewiston
- MVSD 244: Kaschmitter sole candidate for zone 1
- Incumbents, newcomer seek three spots on Grangeville City Council
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Four injured, 16 residents displaced in Thursday morning apartment complex fire in Grangeville
- State education task force zeros in on literacy-based accountability proposal
- Volleyball: Prairie, Grangeville seasons end at district tournaments
- Volleyball: Salmon River qualifies for 1AD2 state tournament
- Property tax problems are ‘coming to a head’ in Idaho. Legislators are seeking solutions
- 10 years later: Grangeville boy born with congenital heart defect is healthy, active
- Lankford sentencing set Oct. 25
- NICI’s Farmer retires after 40 years of service
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.