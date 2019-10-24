Salmon River qualifies for 1AD2 state tournament

The 2019 Salmon River volleyball team had the best record in the Long Pin Conference during the regular season and went on to the 1AD2 state tournament as District III champions. Pictured are (from left): assistant coach Sarah Shepherd, Clara Jentz, Johannah Hollon, Jordyn Pottenger, Avery Jones, Alexis Pottenger, Emily Diaz, Lotus Harper, Sofie Branstetter, Alethea Chapman, Sierra Bovey, Tehya Gubitosi, head coach Paula Tucker and assistant coach Layne Paradis.

 Courtesy of Lynnette Branstetter

NEW MEADOWS – The Salmon River volleyball girls beat Tri-Valley 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22) in the Long Pin Conference’s District III championship game and secured a berth in the 1AD2 state tournament to be held Nov. 1-2 in Lewiston.

