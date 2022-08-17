High school volleyball seasons begin across the Free Press coverage area next week, with Grangeville to open at McCall on Aug. 25, with the varsity girls serving up their match of 2022 at 7:30 p.m. MT that night. McCall is scheduled in Grangeville Sept. 1.

Kamiah’s season opens Aug. 25 at Logos, and Clearwater Valley’s season begins Aug. 25 at Potlatch.

