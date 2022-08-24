Volleyball regular seasons start Aug. 25 for the St. John Bosco and Clearwater Valley volleyball girls, with CV at Potlatch that night and with the private school’s team at Kendrick.
Prairie’s volleyball season starts Aug. 27 at New Plymouth, where an early-season tournament start at 9 a.m. MT.
Prairie and CV square off the night of Aug. 29, and St. John Bosco’s team visits New Meadows at 6 p.m. MT. The Patriots also have contests scheduled Aug. 30 against Timberline and Sept. 1 against Highland.
CV is scheduled to play a tri-match at Genesee Aug. 30, with the Rams against Logos at 6 p.m. and against the host Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.
