Volleyball regular seasons start Aug. 25 for the St. John Bosco and Clearwater Valley volleyball girls, with CV at Potlatch that night and with the private school’s team at Kendrick.

Prairie’s volleyball season starts Aug. 27 at New Plymouth, where an early-season tournament start at 9 a.m. MT.

