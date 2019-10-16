RIGGINS — The Salmon River girls celebrated senior night and homecoming with a 3-1 win over Horseshoe Bend (25-7, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16) a couple of hours before the football game last Friday night, Oct. 11.
“Whenever you win the first game like that, you worry about a let down, especially against teams like Horseshoe Bend,” Salmon River coach Paula Tucker said.
The SRHS girls pulled out close second games during a tri-match earlier in the week at Nezperce. They beat the hosts in three (25-18, 25-23, 25-9), then beat Grangeville in three (25-7, 25-23, 25-14).
Grangeville beat Nezperce 25-15, 25-22, 25-8 in the late match.
Salmon River played Council on Monday night, Oct. 14. The Savages have district tournament nights calendared Saturday, Oct. 19 and next Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Meadows Valley.
