Emily Diaz
Buy Now

Salmon River’s Emily Diaz had a number of blocks during the tri-match last week in Nezperce, but, pictured, she gave back-liners an advantage just by forcing a hitter to adjust her shot.

 By Andrew Ottoson - Idaho County Free Press

RIGGINS — The Salmon River girls celebrated senior night and homecoming with a 3-1 win over Horseshoe Bend (25-7, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16) a couple of hours before the football game last Friday night, Oct. 11.

“Whenever you win the first game like that, you worry about a let down, especially against teams like Horseshoe Bend,” Salmon River coach Paula Tucker said.

The SRHS girls pulled out close second games during a tri-match earlier in the week at Nezperce. They beat the hosts in three (25-18, 25-23, 25-9), then beat Grangeville in three (25-7, 25-23, 25-14).

Grangeville beat Nezperce 25-15, 25-22, 25-8 in the late match.

Salmon River played Council on Monday night, Oct. 14. The Savages have district tournament nights calendared Saturday, Oct. 19 and next Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Meadows Valley.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.