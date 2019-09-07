RIGGINS – The Salmon River girls dropped only one game of 12 during their home tournament held Saturday, Sept. 7 — and that one bobble came against a Castleford team the Savages had swept Friday night (25-21, 25-19, 28-26).
The tournament saw SRHS split with Castleford peel away the first game 21-14, after which Salmon River responded with a 21-11 win.
The tournament format tabulated the total team scores of two-game matches, with games to 21 against each of the other six teams involved. Many of Salmon River’s wins were one-sided: Nezperce scored six and 14; Cascade scored 17 and three; Timberline scored six and seven; Deary scored 15 and 12; and Highland scored seven and 10.
Up next, Salmon River is set to visit Garden Valley at 6 p.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 14.
