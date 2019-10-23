NEW MEADOWS — The Salmon River volleyball girls beat Council 3-0 during an elimination game last Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Long Pin Conference’s District III tournament.
With the win, Salmon River advanced to the district title game Oct. 22 against Tri-Valley.
With a win, Salmon River would secure a berth for the 1AD2 state tournament to be played Nov. 1-2 at Lewiston. With a loss, the Savages could qualify by way of a play-in against the District II runner-up. The play-in is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at McCall.
