NEW MEADOWS — The Salmon River volleyball girls beat Tri-Valley 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22) in the Long Pin Conference’s District III championship game Oct. 22. With the win, they advance to the 1AD2 state tournament to be held Nov. 1-2 in Lewiston. Tri-Valley swept District II runner-up Logos during a play-in game Oct. 26 in McCall, so the Long Pin will have two representatives in the eight-team state bracket. Also qualifying are Kendrick, Watersprings, Castleford, Clark Fork, Rockland and Lighthouse Christian.
Watersprings and Lighthouse Christian are recent past champions, but 2018 state champion Horseshoe Bend was bounced by Council during district play Oct. 19.
During the first round at state, Salmon River is set to play Castleford for the third time this season, having swept the Wolves during a regular match in Riggins and having split two games during the tournament SRHS hosted in early September.
The Salmon River-Castleford state match is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at Lewiston High School. With a win, SRHS would play the Kendrick-Watersprings winner at 4 p.m. that day. With a loss, they’d play at 2 p.m. Championship play resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday; the bracket is online at idhsaa.org/volleyball.
