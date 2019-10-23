GRANGEVILLE — The volleyball Bulldogs forced a fourth game during their final regular season league match last Saturday, Oct. 19, but St. Maries took the match, 3-1 (25-19, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18).
That secured St. Maries a prime position for the district tournament, which began with a Grangeville-Orofino elimination game Tuesday night, Oct. 22 at Genesee. The winner faces a best-of-three with St. Maries twice: late Tuesday, and again tonight, Oct. 23.
