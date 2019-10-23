Jakaili Norman
Grangeville’s volleyball team took one game from St. Maries during their home match last Saturday, Oct. 19, against the Lumberjacks. Pictured is Bulldogs middle hitter JaKaili Norman jumping to spike one during the third game.

 

 By Andrew Ottoson - Idaho County Free Press

GRANGEVILLE — The volleyball Bulldogs forced a fourth game during their final regular season league match last Saturday, Oct. 19, but St. Maries took the match, 3-1 (25-19, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18).

That secured St. Maries a prime position for the district tournament, which began with a Grangeville-Orofino elimination game Tuesday night, Oct. 22 at Genesee. The winner faces a best-of-three with St. Maries twice: late Tuesday, and again tonight, Oct. 23.

