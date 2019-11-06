Sidney Wilcox
Kamiah's Sidney Wilcox improvises on defense in the back row during volleyball practice Aug. 19.

 By Andrew Ottoson - Idaho County Free Press

The Whitepine League volleyball coaches recognized Kamiah’s Sidney Wilcox and Prairie’s Sierra McWilliams among the 2019 upper division all-league selections they announced last week. They named Troy’s Lindsey Kwate “player of the year” and Troy’s Debbie Blazzard “coach of the year.”

