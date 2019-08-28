With 17 girls out, Kamiah won’t have a volleyball C-team this fall, but some of those who played for the C-squad last fall are stepping up to varsity. Having graduated most of last fall’s rotation, the Kamiah girls are turning to senior returners Sidney Wilcox and Destiny Knight for leadership. As a squad, they’re marking their improvements – and they aren’t worrying too much about wins and losses.
“Most of the girls are jump-serving this year,” Kubs coach Cheyenne Hudson told the Free Press Aug. 21.
That’s not the only progress she has seen from her players since last season.
“We held a camp here, and we held a setters clinic and we had a lot of open gyms in June,” Hudson said. “A couple of them got in the gym a lot last spring. That’s where a lot of the progress happened. Some of it too, is just, they grow. It’s amazing what a year can do for athletic ability and coordination.”
The two seniors are the only KHS players with varsity experience.
“Sidney, as an outside hitter, has come such a long way,” Hudson said. “She has amazing power and control, and we’ve got to get her the ball as much as possible in the front row. She has a fantastic serve…and she is one of my most consistent passers. And she’s willing to dive on the floor and do those hustle things. She’s not the loudest, but she leads by example a lot of the time.”
“Destiny, on the flip side, is the talker of the two,” Hudson said. “She has come a long way in her hustle and her passing. Last year I didn’t have her passing out of the back row, but this year I’m able to keep her back there. She has moments of inconsistency, but that’s a lot better. Her hitting has come a long way, too. They’re both really strong leaders. I’m hoping their confidence continues to grow as the season goes on, because they’re vital to our team.”
Carrying eight on varsity, most of the team will be on the floor all the time.
Sophomore setter Zayda Loewen will be busy this season, as the Kubs have work to improve at their initial passes. “She’s been running her tail off,” Hudson said.
Junior middle Julia Proskine has some power. “I want to see her get better at blocking and learn the finesse of the game,” Hudson said. “She’s a really good hitter.”
Freshman Logan Landmark will have a big role. “She’ll do a fantastic job at outside hitter,” Hudson said. “I have all the confidence in her.”
Sophomore Haleigh Wyatt pencils to play middle, outside hitter and, while junior Mya Barger is out with injury, right side.
“One of her biggest qualities is, she’s eager to play,” Hudson said of Wyatt. “She does the best she can in whatever position I give her. Any of these girls would play any position I asked, just because we’re low on numbers.”
Sophomore libero Maya Engledow is “a good passer.”
“She’s hard on herself, and she’s learning to read the floor well,” Hudson said. “She’s learning to hustle and all that good stuff.”
Last fall, Troy went undefeated on its way to the 1AD1 state title and projects as the top team in the Whitepine League once again.
Hudson is asking her girls to focus on being at their peak for the district tournament.
“The league is just setting you up for districts, and I want to see growth from the beginning of the season to the end of the season, and hopefully we can make a splash there,” she said. “What’s really important isn’t the win-loss record. It’s the progress you see with these girls becoming confident young women who can do whatever they set their mind to doing. But don’t me wrong: It’s nice to win. I’ve had those winning seasons, and in those winning seasons it’s the same. You focus on building their confidence.”
Kamiah’s season opens Sept. 3 against Clearwater Valley.
